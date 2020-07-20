Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday deliberated on agenda of the planned All Parties Conference (APC).

Three-member PML-N delegation comprising Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House where PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Chaudhry Manzoor and Syed Hassan Murtaza were also present.

Leaders from both parties discussed the APC agenda which included coronavirus, inflation and flour, sugar and medicine scandal along with economic and financial situation of the country.

Furthermore, debate was held over possible amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws and vindictive actions by the government.

PPP suggested to bring a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Final recommendations will be shared with heads of other parties, who have already expressed their support to Bilawal Bhutto, following today’s meeting between PML-N and PPP.