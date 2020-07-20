Share:

LAHORE - PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who arrived in the provincial metropolis on Sunday made a telephonic contact with PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif and expressed his desire to meet him to discuss the agenda for the proposed All Parties Conference.

Shehbaz Sharif reportedly expressed his inability to meet Bilawal due to his bad health but agreed to send a PML-N delegation comprising senior party leaders for negotiations on the APC. Bilawal said he would be happy to welcome the PML-N leaders at the Bilawal House.

During the conversation, Shehbaz Sharif also inquired about the health of Asif Ali Zardari and conveyed his best wishes to the PPP leader for his early recovery. Bilawal also inquired after the health of Mian Shehbaz Shehbaz Sharif and expressed his best wishes.

A press release issued by PML-N Secretary Information Maryam Aurangezeb said that PML-N delegation comprising Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ayyaz Sadiq will meet Bilawal Bhutto and his team at Bilawal House Lahore on Monday (Today) at 12 noon.

It may be recalled here that Bilawal Bhutto had spent a week in Lahore in the first week of July in the hope of meeting with the PML-N leaders, but they gave him a cold shoulder at that time.

Also, the PPP and the PML-N have a different strategy to get rid of the present government. The PPP wants to dislodge the government through no-confidence motion against the prime minister; but the PML-N is averse to the idea. Sharif’s party desires a political change through mid-term polls. It wants to build political pressure against the government for early elections. JUI Chief Maulana Fazalur Rahman is supportive of the PPP’s line of action. To start with, both these parties want to topple the Balochistan government first before heading towards the federal capital. Jamaat-e-Islami, on the other hand, wants the government to complete its term. It would be interesting to watch how the opposition parties bridge their differences in the upcoming APC.