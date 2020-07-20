Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has lifted lifetime ban imposed by the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) on twelve weightlifters for forming a parallel federation.

The President took the decision while disposing of representation filed by weightlifters Hafiz Zafar Iqbal, Khizar Hayat and Shuja-ud-Din Malik against the closure findings dated 11.12.2019 of Wafaqi Mohtasib.

The PWLF had imposed lifetime ban on Hafiz Zafar Iqbal, Khizar Hayat, and Shuja-ud-Din and nine other weightlifters on 04-01-2016 for forming a parallel federation.

The complainants filed a representation with Wafaqi Mohtasib against the decision of PWLF and the Mohtasib closed the case, on 11-12-2019, in terms of Regulation 23 (1) (1) of the Wafaqi Mohtasib (Investigation and Disposal of Complaints) Regulations, 2013 in view of the fact that the issue relates to 2015-16.

Hafiz Zafar Iqbal, Khizar Hayat and Shuja-ud-Din filed a representation on 30-12-2019, against the decision of Wafaqi Mohtasib with the President of Pakistan.

The President modified the impugned closure findings of the Wafaqi Mohtasib and disposed of the representation of complainants by lifting ban imposed by PWLF.