Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that public cooperation is highly significant to contain the spread of corona pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he called upon the masses to continuously implement SOPs in the backdrop of corona pandemic.

Usman Buzdar stressed that maintenance of social distance policy will ensure public safety.

CM asserted that violation of SOPs on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha will not be tolerated at any cost.

He urged upon the masses to learn to live with coronavirus by adopting precautions and added that it cannot be predicted about how long it will prolong. He underscored that directions had been issued to ensure strict enforcement of SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha and their implementation will be carried out through administrative measures.

He called upon the masses and all others to prove themselves to be responsible citizens. CM directed that concerned departments must ensure implementation on the steps taken and guidelines issued by the government to curb corona pandemic.

He warned that there is no scope of showing any negligence regarding implementation on the steps undertaken by the government to curtail coronavirus.

CM emphasised that implementing government directions is likely to protect oneself and others from Covid pandemic and exhorted the citizens to abide by maximum precautions for their safety.

Condoles death of Dr Mustafa with family

Buzdar made a telephone call to the family members of the martyred Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Multan and expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over his martyrdom with his family. Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the invaluable services rendered by the martyred Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha in the medical and education field.

He commended that the martyred Dr Mustafa Kamal rendered exemplary services for the treatment of affected corona patients on the front line.

He remarked that the martyred Dr Mustafa Kamal will be nominated for the high National Civil Award on account of performing appreciable services.

CM disclosed that the heirs of martyred Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha will be granted a martyred package and added that keeping official residence facility for his family will remain intact.