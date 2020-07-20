Share:

LAHORE - In the aftermath of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Lahore visit on Saturday last, Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Malik Asad Ali Khokar resigned from his position on Sunday afternoon citing personal reasons.

Many believe the minister was forced to resign but Mr Khokar insisted that he relinquished his ministerial portfolio because he wanted to focus more on his constituency. "I was finding it hard to look after my constituency due to official responsibilities", he said. Sources, however, said he was removed because of his poor performance as minister.

Punjab Government on Sunday denotified MPA Asad Khokar as provincial minister after the chief minister accepted his resignation. Asad Khokar was elected MPA from PP-168 (Lahore) in a by-election on a seat vacated by Khawaja Saad Rafique of the PML-N. He was inducted in the provincial cabinet on December 31, 2019.