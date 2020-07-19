Share:

Rawalpindi-Police raided a liquor factory and seized huge cache of liquor in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

On the tip off, Naseerabad Police carried out a raid on liquor factory and also arrested three drug dealer identified as Amir Suhail, Chand Masih and Amir Maish and recovered 210 litre liquor bottles, empty bottles, and packing material from their possession.

The accused were involved to supply the liquor in twin cities.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Police team adding that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of innocent people. He directed the officials to take strict action against anti-social elements.