Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistants and Advisors to Prime Minister, including Nadeem Afzal Chan and Moeed Wasim Yousaf, clarified their stances regarding dual nationality, permanent residential certificates and assets in other countries.

Advisor to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan in his reply to the details of Cabinet Division said, “I don’t hold a dual nationality, I have the sole nationality of Pakistan, I am easily available for media persons and it would be far better if media had confirmed the dual nationality news with me ahead of releasing it to the public.”

Chan also stated that there is a difference between Permanent Residential Card and nationality; “I only hold a PR card of Canada, which does not mean nationality.”

Meanwhile SAPM Moeed Wasim Yousaf in his tweet clarified, “contrary to the canard being spread about me, I only hold citizenship of one country and that is Pakistan”. He also attached an image of the affidavit he had previously submitted to the government ahead of joining the Cabinet.

In his tweet, SAPM Moeed Wasim Yousaf also maintained that he has not returned to the US since he took up his current responsibility as Special Assistant to Prime Minister.

He said he has no employment or income in the US, nor does he have properties worth millions abroad, as is being insinuated. He said that neither he, nor his family have fixed property anywhere, except Pakistan. Lies should not be associated with him in this regard”.

Earlier, PTI government had issued details regarding assets and nationalities of the Advisors and Special Assistants of Prime Minister, in which Moeed Wasim Yousaf, Nadeem Afzal Chan were declared to have permanent residential certificates of Canada.

Zulfi Bukhari was declared to have a British nationality; Nadeem Babar and Shahzad Syed Qasim a nationality of the US; Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus a dual nationality of Singapore and Canada, while Shahbaz Gill was declared as a Green Card holder of US.

Meanwhile, Advisors and Special Assistants, including Babar Awan, Zulfi Bukhari, Nadeem Babar, Shahbaz Gill, Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Ishrat Hussein, Shahzad Qasm Syed, were revealed to be billionaires in accordance of their declared assets abroad.

In accordance of details issued from Cabinet Division, five SAPMs do not hold dual nationality.

While as per details from Cabinet Division, assets declared by Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade Abdul Razaq Dawood are worth 1.35 billion and his wife assets 400 million. He also holds agricultural lands worth 35 million, and properties whose value is estimated as 40 million, his wife’s properties are worth 75 million.

While Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh owns agricultural properties worth 20 million, 130 million in bank balance, 5 millions in vehicles, 130 million in a house in Dubai named to his wife.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan has inheritance land worth 160 million, property in Spain worth 10 million, 4.7 million in business investments, 10.67 million in vehicles and ornaments worth 2 million.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari owns 1300 kanals in Pakistan, 34 kanals in Islamabad, property worth 4.8 million Pounds in London, 0.5 million Pounds in gold ornaments, and in overseas banks owns 1.7 million Pounds.

Advisor to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal owns five agricultural farms in Pakistan and three residential properties in Pakistan.

Lt. General Asim Saleem Bajwa, Special Assistant to Prime Minister owns assets worth 150 million, 70 million in a farmhouse in Gulberg Green, five plots in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and agricultural lands of 65 Acre in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar owns 2.75 billion in assets and cash. He owns shares abroad in more than two dozen companies and 120 million in commercial property in Pakistan.

SAPM Shahbaz Gill owns assets worth 118.05 million. He is also indebted to 20 million.

Dr. Sania Nishtar owns assets worth 20 millions. Tania Aidrus owns assets worth 710 million, and owns properties in Singapore and US.

Meanwhile SAPM Shahzad Arbab owns assets worth 120 million. Dr Zafar Mirza owns assets worth 60 million; Usman Dar owns assets worth 60 million; SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar owns assets worth 72.3 million.