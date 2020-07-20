Share:

Chairing the meeting of the Special Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman asked if the news about CPEC losing its lead Ministry to the Authority is true.

“It has come to our attention that some important changes are under consideration on how the CPEC Authority will be run. We hear that the planning minister will be removed from lead roles to be replaced by the CPEC chairman, and various new powers will be given to the CPEC authority.There should be more clarity on this as this news was not refuted.

If this is indeed true then why are the powers of the planning minister being limited?

Is it because of lack of performance?

What is the role of the Prime Minister in this?

Will CPEC authority not be under the supervision of any Ministry?”

she questioned The Senator said, “The purpose of the Authority was to coordinate better between 16 ministries that are involved in the inter-ministerial coordination. The lapses in the project occur due to mismanagement and lack of strategic planning . Either way it is important to establish strong ministerial capacity and leadership in moving projects forward with inclusion and transparency.” she added.

This was then clarified by Chairman General Bajwa and Secretary Planning in the Senate CPEC committee meeting, that there is no move to change the lead ministry’s role in CPEC Authority, which is Planning.

While discussing the need for developing stronger partnerships among provinces, and noting slowness in projects in Balochistan, she said, “The province of Balochistan is close to our hearts and all the projects under the umbrella of CPEC are important for development”.

She highlighted the importance of Gawadar in CPEC, and said, “The city of Gawadar and the Province of Balochistan would not only thrive but the trade and economic activities would leave a positive impact on the overall development of the country.

The operationalisation of Gwadar port and completion of advancement ventures within the city would be a enormous accomplishment for the area“. “CPEC is an vital stage for Pakistan and all parties stand joined together on it. It is crucial that the territories are taken into certainty as their organization is of gigantic significance, “she added.

The committee was briefed that 19 ventures were completed, 28 were beneath implementation and 41 were within the pipeline. The CPEC Chairman guaranteed the committee that all ventures will be completed on time inside the stipulated and given timelines as they were finished at the time of marking understandings.

Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman concluded by emphasizing the need for expediting work on the various projects related to power generation, agriculture, science and technology and communication infrastructure.

She said, “We want CPEC to progress, and the development initiatives under this project need to be made inclusive by taking all on board as it is a game changer for the whole region”.