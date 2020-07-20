Share:

NAWABSHAH - Six people were killed and 22 others injured when a coach collided with a trailer near Qazi Ahmed on Sunday. According to rescue sources, a coach was on its way to Karachi from Mansehra when it collided with a trailer and overturned. As a result, four people died on the spot and two others lost their lives later while 22 others sustained injuries. The injured also include women and children.

The bodies and injured were rushed to Taluka Hospital Qazi Ahmed for medico-legal formalities. The rescuers ejected the dead bodies of six passengers while more than 25 injured passengers were shifted to Qazi Ahmed hospital from where ten passengers in serious condition were referred to Peoples Medical University Hospital for treatment. Police had impounded the trawler.