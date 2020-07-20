Share:

Peshawar - On the directives of KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan and Secretary Agriculture Dr Muhammad Israr, DG Livestock Extension Dr Alam Zeb Mohmand on Sunday visited Ring Road Peshawar and Kala Cattle Markets to review implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government.

He also monitored the spray disinfection process for Congo and coronavirus. Officials of the local administration also accompanied him. He directed the cattle markets’ administration to strictly adhere to the government SOPs in buying and selling of cattle.

He also directed to use face masks and sanitizers and follow social distances to avoid Corona on Eid-ul-Azha. He asked the livestock officials and assistants to ensure Congo spray was carried out in livestock markets.

He said we were less affected by Corona than the developed countries of the world only because of our precautionary measures. “We can succeed in getting rid of corona by implementing precautionary measures,” he added.