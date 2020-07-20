Share:

Lakki marwat - Commissioner Bannu Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Sunday took notice of poor arrangements for the cattle traders and buyers at the cattle market in Meerakhel locality and ordered the municipal authorities to take stern action against the concerned contractor.

The Commissioner during a surprise visit to the market reviewed arrangements, availability of facilities and implementation of Covid-19 related SOPs at the cattle market. He directed the municipal administration authorities to cancel the NOC of the contractor if he failed to improve arrangements and ensure adherence to the relevant SOPs by all concerned at the cattle market.

“The administration will not compromise on violation of Covid-19 SOPs in the cattle markets as surge of pandemic is feared during Eid-ul-Azha,” he said. The Commissioner also distributed masks among the traders and buyers and directed municipal officials to set up food stalls and car parking facilities at the market.

He also directed the administration to establish a reception desk, a complaint cell, a first aid post and a hand washing point at the main entrance of the market.

Meawhile, the administration also sealed 15 shops for violation of weekly lockdown and Corona SOPs in Naurang town. Additional AC Aminullah on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb paid a surprise visit to different bazaars and found that several shops were open in violation of lockdown. He also noticed SOPs violation by the shopkeepers.