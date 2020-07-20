Share:

KARACHI - Security forces foiled a major terrorist plot in the city as six men connected to Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) were arrested on Saturday, said District West’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Hussain Janwari.

“We are going to share with you some good news; we have arrested six terrorists of a Baloch nationalist party, Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), from Karachi,” Janwari told a press conference at his office on Saturday evening. He added that the police had recovered a bomb, explosive material and other weapons from the suspects.

According to Janwari, the suspects wanted to target key installations in the city and were funded, trained and backed by RAW, which had been providing them with weapons, logistics and financial support.

“This outlawed organisation is running its activities from Afghan soil and is also involved in attacking security forces in Balochistan,” he said, adding, “we arrested the culprits and they have admitted Indian spy agency RAW’s support for their organisation.”

The six men were identified as Sherhan, son of Syed Khan, Karim Bukhsh, son of Dil Jan, Dilshad, son of Ali Sher, Moran Khan alias Molo, Dur Khan and Amir Bukhsh.

Following the Pakistan Stock Exchange attack last month, a joint operation, consisting police and intelligence agencies, had been tracking the perpetrators and their facilitators. These arrests come as a result of that joint operation.

SSP Janwari said that RAW was planning terror attacks in Pakistan and the arrested suspects wanted to target security agencies and police personnel.

He added that foreign spy agencies, particularly India’s RAW, is behind the recent spike in terrorist attacks across the country. Foreign spy agencies were using nationalist parties for their own purposes to create unrest and target sensitive installations.

He added, “It is also confirmed that hostile intelligence agencies are also engaged in planning terror activities to sabotage peace in Pakistan and to disrupt CPEC, and they are using terrorists from nationalist parties to carry out attacks on intelligence, security and law enforcement agencies and their installations.”