ISLAMABAD - The production of farm tractors in the country decreased by 34.65 per cent to 32,608 units during fiscal year 2019-20, against the production of 49,902 units in same period of last year. During the period under review, the production of trucks also witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 2,945 units as compared to 6,035 units last year, showing decrease of 51.20 per cent, latest data of PAMA revealed. Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 532 units during the period under review from 913 units last year, showing decrease of 41.73 per cent. Production of pickups also decreased by 50.64 per cent to 12,068 units from 24,453 units last year whereas 3,564 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured this year in the country compared to 7,525 units during the same months last year, thus showing a decrease of 52.63 per cent. Meanwhile the production of passenger cars also posted a record decline of 54.92 per cent as it plunged to 94,325 units during the period under review against the production of 209,255 units during fiscal year under review, the data revealed.