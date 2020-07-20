Share:

LAHORE - One labourer died while two others were injured when a tractor-trailer carrying red bricks overturned in Manga Mandi on Sunday. Rescue sources said that due to careless driving, a bricks laden tractor-trailer turned turtle in Shamkey Bhattian area. One labourer died on the spot in the accident while two others were injured who were shifted to hospital where their condition was also stated to be critical. In another accident, an eight-year-old child died and his father and sister got seriously injured when an over speeding passenger hit a motorcycle. According to details, the accident took place in Sanda area of the provincial capital Lahore where a reckless driven passenger bus knocked a motorcycle carrying father and two children. As a result of collision, 8-year-old Ayan Amir died on the spot while his father Amir and a sister were critically injured. Bus driver fled the scene. The body and injured were shifted to local hospital. The police impounded the passenger bus and after registering a case against driver at large started raids for his arrest.