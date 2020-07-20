Share:

LAHORE - Police on Sunday arrested two men for posting their photographs holding illegal weapons on social media. Led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Civil Lines Dost Mohammad, a police party made the arrests during a raid. The police came into action after Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ishfaq Khan took notice of the photographs of the two flaunting illegal weapons going viral on social media platforms. A triple-two rifle, a pump-action rifle, a pistol and several bullets were recovered from the possession of the arrested men. Earlier this month, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed had directed the police to ensure that no concession is given to the accused uploading videos of firing into the air and provocative contents on social media.