ISLAMABAD - One of the biggest weddings of the year is Sarah and Falak’s wedding, which held recently during Covid-19 pandemic. It all started when Falak Shabir went down on his knees and proposed Sarah Khan. The wedding shenanigans began and they had the most beautiful functions. Here we have gathered the diva’s wardrobe details especially for you to know that which designer dress she was wearing in each function.

1. Sarah shines in designer ‘Farah and Fatima’ customized yellow ensemble at her Mayoon.

2. This was when she said YES! Blown away how gorgeous the diva looks in designer ‘Zainab Salman’ red dress from their Intimate Bridal Collection ‘Umeed’.

3. She looks stunning at her Mehndi, wearing designer ‘Nilofer Shahid’.