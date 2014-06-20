AHMEDPUR EAST

New blocks in six colleges will be built in the Bahawalpur division during the financial 2014-15 for which Rs143 million have been allocated.

This was stated by State Minister for Education Eng Muhammad Balighur Rehman while talking to PML-N workers at his residence.

He said that promotion of the education was the government top priority for which huge funds had been earmarked in new budget, adding that the PML-N government would implement mega projects in South Punjab for addressing long standing demands of the people of the region.

Sharing details, the State Minister said that Rs19 million would be spent on the construction of new building of govt boys degree college Sama Satta, Rs32 million on girls degree college Sama Satta, Rs20.8 million on the govt girls degree college Bungalow tailwala Yezman, Rs 26 million to be spent on govt girls college Chunawala Hasilpur, Rs 31 million will be spent on girls college Hatheji Tehsil Ahmedpur East and Rs6.2 million would be on govt girls degree college Khanbela, district Rahim Yar Khan. Balighur Rehman asked the youth to get maximum availed educational facilities for their bright future.