Chile went all guns blazing as they netted five goals against a vulnerable Bolivian side. Striker Charles Aranguiz grabbed a brace while Arsenal ace, Alexis Sanchez netted one goal to ensure that their team top Group A.

Chile’s Arturo Vidal, who was in the news for all the wrong reasons after he crashed his car while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, was named in the starting eleven. Vidal played the first half and controlled play from the middle of the park.

Aranguiz opened the scoring for the hosts at the Estadio Nacional with a right footed shot from inside the area less than three minutes into the match. Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez claimed his first goal of the tournament exactly 34 minutes later as he headed in Jorge Valdivia’s cross in the 37th minute.

Aranguiz scored his second of the night when he shot past the helpless Bolivian keeper, Quenoz Suarez. Soon, Gary Medel added another in the 79th minute followed by a Ronaldo Raldes own goal which sealed all three points for Chile.

Bolivia were too busy defending and preventing the dynamic Chile attack from penetrating into the box that they had very few opportunities to score. Bolivia just had five shots on goal with only one testing Claudio Bravo.

The win ensured Chile finished top of Group A and gives them a last eight meeting next Wednesday against one of the two best third-placed teams, most likely either Uruguay or Paraguay.