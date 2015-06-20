PPA welcomes withdrawal of 5pc sales tax on poultry feed

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The govt has withdrawn levy of 5pc sales tax on all kinds of poultry feeds announced in the budget following strong protests by more than 40,000 poultry farmers. The Chairman of Pakistan Poultry Association Major (r) Ahmed Wasim, PPA NZ chairman Dr. Mustafa Kamal and their Executive Committees thanked the govt for appreciating the fact that levy of 5% sales tax and 2% additional tax to be charged on poultry feed and its ingredients from the farmers would have increased the cost of chicken meat by Rs 18/Kg. The Association would like to assure that there will be unhindered expansion in the field of poultry production to fill in the protein gap and of being instrumental in restricting the price increase of other meats and proteins.



Major (r) Ahmed Wasim said that the Association also appreciated the services of Members of the National Assembly and Senate for being on the side of the consumers in advocating the withdrawal of sales tax.

Over 1b people employed at

agriculture sector worldwide: ILO

ISLAMABAD (APP): With over 1 billion people employed in the sector, agriculture is the second greatest source of employment worldwide after services. According to a report released by ILO, agriculture is the most important sector for female employment in many countries and especially in Africa and Asia. Agriculture accounted for 35 per cent of global employment in 2009. Over the 1999-2008 period the share of agricultural continued its declining trend. It remained high in Sub-Saharan Africa only diminishing from 62.4pc to 59.0pc, and South-East Asia and the Pacific, where it declined from 49.3pc to 44.3pc to 44.3pc while in Latin America, 21.5pc to 16.3pc and it was the lowest in Developed Economies falling from 5.6pc to 3.7pc.

, said a International Labour Organization (ILO) Report.

Agriculture is one of the three most hazardous sectors in the world (the other being mining and construction). In several countries the fatal accident rate in agriculture is double the average for all other industries.

Mining, quarrying areas record 3.84pc growth this year

ISLAMABAD (APP): The running fiscal year has witnessed 3.84pc growth in mining and quarrying sub-sector as compared to 1.65pc last year, showing a reasonable progress during the period. This sub-sector contains 14.4pc share of the industrial sector and contribute 2.9pc in GDP of the country. An official figures on Friday showed that output of Chromite, Coal, Lime Stone, Crude Oil, Copper, and Soap Stone posted a positive growth of 3.6pc, 4.1pc, 3.7pc, 14pc, 0.9pc, and 41.7pc respectively. It is mentioned that Pakistan has abundance of economically exploitable reserves of coal, rock salt, limestone and onyx marble, China clay, dolomite, fire clay, gypsum, silica sand and granite as well as precious and semiprecious stones.

‘Taste of London’ food festival

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistani mangoes which enjoy unique position in the global market due to their exquisite taste are pulling crowds of mango lovers at the annual "Taste of London" food festival being held at the Regent's Park from June 17-21. The response from the visitors is overwhelming as long queues for mango tasting can be seen in front of the Pakistani stall, a message received here Thursday from London said. Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK wh had inaugurated the stall speaking to the media the said that the Pakistani mangoes aromatic rich taste makes Pakistani mangoes the best in the world. He said that Pakistan is making best efforts to explore new markets for Pakistani mangoes and several enabling steps have been taken.

due to which its export has already started to several countries including the UK.



The High Commissioner said, this year too, Pakistani mangoes will be presented to the Royal family on behalf of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He further said that Pakistani mangoes are very much liked in the Royal household.

Commending the initiative of the Commercial Wing of the High Commission, to participate in "Taste of London", the High Commissioner said that it would surely introduce Pakistani mangoes to the wider world in a better way to increase Pakistan's exports.

Pakistan High Commission London in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), is participating in this event, showcasing its mangoes and some of its products like ice cream, milk shake and tarts in traditional setting.

Farmers told to complete sesame sowing by mid-July

MULTAN (APP): Agriculture experts have advised farmers to complete sowing of sesame, an exotic and short duration oil seed crop traditionally called 'Til', by July 15. Sesame seed contain 50 percent top quality edible oil, and almost 22 percent good quality protein and is thus considered best food for human beings and animals, says a release issued by media liaison unit of Punjab agriculture department on Friday. An agriculture spokesman said approved varieties of sesame including TH-6, TS-5, and TS-3 should be sown for their better production capability and resistance against diseases. Seed should be sown by drill in rows at the rate of 1500- 2000 gram per acre on a soil having better germination capability.

Before sowing, seed be given anti-fungus treatment at the rate of two gram per kilogram of seed for safety against diseases. Phosphorous and Potash fertilizers be applied at the time of land preparation before sowing. Nitrogenous fertilizers be applied in two instalments, half quantity at the time of first water and remaining half on second water.

Land should be prepared and levelled and seed be sown by using single row drill or small seeded drill after noon time.

Rows should be separated by 1.5 feet distance. Farmers can also use wheat drill sowing machines in case of non-availability of small seeded drill if they want to cultivate sesame on a vast area. However, before using this drill, they should keep every second pore closed and narrow the open pores. For sowing on an acre, farmers should mix two kilogram of seed with 6-8 kilogram good quality sand or soil and put the mixture in drill.

Upon germination when plants develop four leaves, farmers should perform trimming by removing weaker plants, to keep plant to plant distance at four inch in case of TH-6 variety and six inches in case of TS-3 and TS-5 varieties. It will reduce the plant population on an acre at 87000 for TH-6 variety and 58000 for TS-3 and TS-5 varieties.

Hoeing be done twice, first before water application and second after first water application in wet condition for removal of weeds.

Crop should get first water 15-20 days after completion of germination, second water at flower stage and third at fruit stage.