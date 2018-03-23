NANKANA SAHIB: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the opposition is involved in protest politics to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony for revamping of Nankana Sahib Railway Station here on Sunday, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should focus on public welfare projects in their respective provinces instead of indulging in protest politics.

"Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's name is not mentioned in the Panama Papers, but Imran Khan himself owns an offshore company," he added. Khawaja Saad said that Imran Khan should not punish the people for his own failures.

He said that number of development projects are underway under China Pakistan Economic Corridor but some opposition parties are putting hurdles in their way of completion. Khawaja Saad Rafique said that government is taking various concrete measures for economic rehabilitation of Pakistan Railways.

The Minister said that income of Railways has increased one hundred percent from 18 billion rupees to 36 billion rupees in three years. He said the strength of train passengers has also increased to ten million.

Earlier, the minister while performing the foundation stone-laying ceremony, said that the project would be completed in 18 months at a cost of about Rs 160 million