I read with concern the transfer of Heavy Mechanical Complex ( HMC ) Taxila to Special Projects Division ( SPD) and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission ( PAEC ). Earlier in the federal budget Rs 27.58 billion were allocated to PAEC which includes Rs 22.32 for power generation. I support scientific development but the government has no business to do business. Where is the business plan for these commercial ventures? More over PAEC operates outside the AGPR financial audit.

Enough is enough. Bhutto promised nuclear deterrence for which the entire nation sacrificed. Now we are a nuclear power it is time to focus on nation building. Public funds must come under scrutiny of audit and all large scale industrial/commercial investments must come with a business plan and return on investment.

DR FARID MALIK,

Lahore, June 19.