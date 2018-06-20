Share:

KARACHI - A woman who reportedly kidnapped along with a kid about a couple of weeks ago managed to reach Gadap police station on Tuesday.

A 45-year-old woman, namely Samina, wife of Muhammad Afzal was kidnapped under mysterious circumstances along with her three-year-old son, namely Arsalan from Marri Muhalla, Sector 15 within the jurisdiction of Shah Latif police station about 15 days ago.

The woman’s husband had registered a complained with Shah Latif police station on June 11. Police officials said that the complainant had nominated his neighbor, namely Shabbir for kidnapping and subjecting his wife to rape in the First Information Report No. 372/18.

The police then had initiated investigations over the matter. In the FIR, the complainant told police that his neighbour had phoned him and informed about the kidnapping and also demanded Rs5000 through easy paisa from the complainant on June 4. The woman’s husband had also paid him but he refused to release her while the police investigators had remained fail to trace and rescue the victims.

Police officials said that the woman, however, managed to reach the Gadap City police station on the night between Sunday and Monday.

Her son was unconscious when the woman reached the police station , however, the police shifted him to the hospital where he breathed his last while the injured woman remained admitted to hospital.

The woman’s husband claimed that the accused Shabbir tortured his son to death, however, police investigators suspected that the woman had left the house with her own wish. Police officials said that the woman’s statement would be recorded in front of the magistrate while the case was being investigated from different angles.

Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi has taken a notice of the incident and sought complete report from DIG East.