rawalpindi - On intervention of PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif and ex-premier Mian Nawaz Sharif, the two stalwarts of Rawalpindi Senator Chaudhry Tavir Ali Khan and ex-MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi have buried their political differences and joined hands to contest upcoming general elections 2018.

The reunion of two political big wheels has also brightened the chances of PML-N thumping a win from NA-60, NA 62, PP-11, PP17, PP-16 and PP-18

Meanwhile, the patch up between the two veteran politicians has increased difficulties for PTI and Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in upcoming general elections 2018 as he may face defeat.

On Tuesday, the two big wigs of PML-N including Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan and Muhammad Hanif Abbasi met each other on a brunch at the residence of MNA Begum Tahira Aurangzeb.

Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Nasim, candidate for NA-62 Barrister Danial Chaudhry, Hafiz Muhammad Raza Qadri, ex-MPAs Raja Muhammad Hanif, Zaib un Nisa Awan, Pirzada Rahat Masood Qadusi and Raja Mushtaq were also present on the occasion. According to official sources, privy to meeting, both leaders announced to shun their political differences for the sake of party’s betterment and to face the political rivals in elections arena jointly. The two leaders also pledged to support the candidates fielded by the party leadership in the general elections and to remove the apprehensions of all the leaders, party workers and supporters who distanced themselves from party matters after being denied party tickets for general elections 2018.

Sources added that Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan and Muhammad Hanif Abbasi later on held meetings with the disgruntled and enraged party leaders and workers and soothed them. For the purpose, the duo visited the residences of PML-N candidate ex-MPA Zia Ullah Shah at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and former MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh located at Islamabad Orchard. During the meeting, Hanif Abbasi and Chauhdry Tanvir requested both leaders to not worry over decisions of Parliamentary Committee regarding party tickets.

They told the leaders that the party would adjust them in the upcoming days. On this, the two pledged full support to party candidates the elections. Zia Ullah Shah and Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh were annoyed at the party leadership for not awarding party tickets for contesting elections from Rawalpindi.

Later, the duo met Allama Pir Syed Riaz Hussain Shah of Taleemat-e-Islamia Organization to seek his support and decided during the meeting to meet with each and every leader and worker of N league to remove his/her apprehensions and muster support for the candidates.