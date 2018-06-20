Share:

MIRPUR [AJK] - The second unit of AJK-based Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project started generating power to its maximum capacity of 242.25 megawatts on Tuesday.

As per contractual requirements, the unit will be initially on a 3-day and thereafter 30-day reliability period and will continuously generate power to its maximum capacity for the national grid , sources said.

Earlier, the Unit No 4 was put into operation during April and it injected more than 1.3 million units of electricity during test run. However, during the test, some minor technical issues relating to the unit were emerged which have now been rectified, they added.

The first unit, which was put on a 30-day reliability period on May 18, has successfully completed the tests. During this period, the unit continuously provided electricity to its maximum capacity i.e. 242.25 MW to the national grid , injecting more than 200 million units of electricity to the system in its reliability period. Subsequent to the completion of reliability test, the first unit will now be shut down for making minor adjustments before giving the unit in Wapda’s control, they said.

The process, which is a contractual obligation, may take about 10 days to complete. Thereafter, the contribution of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower - from both the first and the second units - to the National Grid will be doubled from 242.25 MW to 484.50 MW.

It is important to note that contrary to the media reports, the generating units of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project are being completed according to the timelines and are passing through the required tests in accordance with the contractual obligations.

The project has a cumulative generation capacity of 969 MW through its four units, with each of them having 242.25 MW capacity.