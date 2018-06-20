Share:

CHANGA MANGA - About 50,000 people visited Forest Park Changa Manga during three Eid days to enjoy the rainy and pleasant weather from various parts of the country.

Changa Manga Forest Park was open for visitors at about nine o'clock. At noon the park was full with men, women and children. People enjoyed various places in park - joy land, boating point, model Minar-e-Pakistan, cradles and Jhoola Pul.

They were fully exited due to pleasant weather. Forest Department employees under the supervision of DFO Changa Manga Chaudhry Imran Sattar and SDFO Agha Hussain remained present in the park for guidance and to address the grievances of the people.

A medical camp was set up at the park under the supervision of CEO Health Dr Abdul-Majeed for providing medical facilities to people in any emergency. Changa Manga Hospital doctors and paramedical staff rendered services on the occasion. An ambulance of 1122 was also present at the camp.

Adequate security and cleanliness arrangements were made in the park. Traffic police remained vigilant to control the flow of traffic. No unpleasant incident took place.