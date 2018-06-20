Share:

rawalpindi - Scrutiny for nomination form of candidates continued on Tuesday in which forms of various candidates were accepted except those of two candidates.

The nomination papers of scores of candidates of different political parties including PPP leader and ex-premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) stalwart Ghulam Sawar Khan, Col (retd) Ajmal Sabir and PML-N candidate Engineer Qamar ul Islam, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Malik Abrar Ahmed, Raza Ahmed Shah and Amir Kiyani were accepted after scrutiny the Election Comission.

The candidates, their lawyers and other party workers and supporters were also present in the courtrooms when the process of scrutiny was completed.

According to details, the nomination papers of PML-N disgruntled leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, PTI stalwart Ghulam Sarawar Khan, PML-N candidate Engineer Qamar ul Islam and independent candidate Col (retd) Ajmal Sabir have been accepted from NA-59.

From NA-60, the nomination forms of Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, PML-N mighty Hanif Abbasi, and MMA’s Raza Ahmed Shah.

Similarly, the nomination papers of 28 candidates including N league candidate Malik Abrar Ahmed, PTI’s Amir Kiyani and Qasim Khan of PPP were accepted from NA-61.

The returning officers also accepted the nomination forms of PML-N candidate Barrister Danial Chaudhry, AML Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Sheikh Nadim Ahmed from NA-62.

From PP-10, the nomination papers of 29 candidates including former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Engineer Qamar ul Islam, and Raja Kamran of PPP were accepted by the ROs.

The nomination papers of Haji Amjad of PTI, Qasiq Qayyum Abbasi, PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal and 19 other candidates were accepted from PP-13. The nomination papers of 32 candidates including N league’s Usama Cahudhry were accepted from PP-14.

The ROs accepted the nomination papers of some 27 candidates including PML-N’s Malik Iftikhar Ahmed and Babu Sheryar Riaz of PTI from PP-15.

From PP-17, the nomination papers of total of 32 candidates including PML-N leader Raja Hamid Advocate, PTI’s Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan and Azhar Iqbal Satti were accepted.

The ROs in PP-18 have accepted the nomination papers of N league candidates Zia Ullah Shah, Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan, PTI’s Ijaz Khan Jazzi and Babar Khan Jadoon of PPP besides 20 other candidates.

Chaudhry Umar Farooq’s nomination papers have also been accepted by ROs concerned after scrutiny.

The nomination papers of Faisal Qayyum Malik, a PML-N candidate from PP-12, has been accepted by the RO.

Faisal Qayyum Malik will face Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan from the constituency in upcoming general elections 2018. The nomination papers of PML-N candidate Chaudhry Riaz were also accepted.

The nomination papers of Chaudhry Muhammad Azeem from NA-58 while Raja Ali Asghar, Chaudhry Muhammad Ishtiaq, Chaudhry Ziafat Hussain, Raja Khuram Peraiz Ashraf and Chaudhry Javed Kasuar from PP-8 and nomination forms of Raja Hameed Advocate, Faisal Bhatti, Chaudhry Sajid Mehmood and Chaudhry Sarfraz Khan were also accepted from PP-9.

On the other hand, the nomination form of two candidates PML-N Shakila Shaukat Bhatti and former Parliamentary Secretary for Defence Chaudhry Khurshid Zaman have been rejected by the ROs in Gujar Khan.

According to details, the nomination papers of Shakila Shaukat Bhatti, the wife of ex-MPA Saukat Aziz Bhatti, have been rejected from PP-9 by the RO because of her dual nationality.

The objection on candidature of the female leader of PML-N has been raised by another leader of same party Riaz Mughal in the constituency.

The nomination papers of another candidate Chaudhry Khurshid Zaman, former Parliamentary Secretary for Defence, were also rejected by RO from NA-58 after the candidate did not appear before court for scrutiny despite summoning several times.

In Taxila, the nomination papers of a candidate Zeeshan Siddique of N league have also been accepted from PP-19 by the RO after he resigned from his political office seat of Vice Chairman Taxila Municipal Committee.

Zeeshan Siddique Butt will face heavyweight Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in political battle of PP-19 in upcoming general elections 2018.