LAHORE-The 8th PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week (PLBW18) will be held from the 4th to the 6th of September. This year and in their continued commitment to nurturing, developing and introducing new brands and talent to fashion, the Pakistan Fashion Design Council are proud to open the platform to the introduction of an exciting host of fresh, new bridal designers; who aesthetic speaks to a more contemporary interpretation of heritage couture.

Indeed, this comes as an extension of the Pakistan Fashion Design Council’s introduction of two distinct set of shows in 2017, on which the council now expands for PLBW18: In the early evening, the PFDC brings to fashion week bridal and trousseau shows for popular, commercially acclaimed brands.

Later in the evening, the PFDC presents shows from luxury design houses. Further, last year’s iteration of PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week also witnessed a dramatic and critically acclaimed change to the show aesthetic, direction and production. PLBW18 will serve to elevate the concept of innovation further.

Chairperson of the PFDC, Sehyr Saigol, said, “At the Pakistan Fashion Design Council, evolution is at our very core. We strive to be at the forefront of change and innovation in the presentation and business of fashion. Engaging such an influential platform to introduce a new mood, aesthetic and design labels to the industry are what some may feel is risky, but for us at the PFDC is a must. For how will fashion evolve without change and the injection of newer ideas? We are also looking forward to continuing to develop the early evening show concept for more commercially acclaimed bridal designers, thereby developing this platform into one that is more encompassing and an accurate representation of fashion in Pakistan.”

Managing Director L’Oréal Pakistan, Musharaf Hai, said, “L’Oréal Pakistan is delighted to partner with PFDC to showcase the 8th edition of Bridal Week in Lahore. Last year we launched Mahira Khan as the Spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris Hair Care from this eponymous platform for beauty and fashion and in 2018 for the first time, Pakistan was represented at the Cannes Film Festival by Mahira sponsored by L’Oréal Paris. The PFDC & L’Oréal Paris partnership has provided the impetus for our Designers, Fashion industry, Makeup artists to shine their craft and reach international audiences. The digitization of PLBW has enabled instant awareness and recognition across the globe. We are committed to building the equity for PLBW as the trendsetting and most inspiring platform for fashion and beauty.”