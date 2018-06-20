Share:

DUBAI/GRAND CAYMAN (PR) -The Board of Abraaj Holdings Limited has announced that the company has filed an application in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands seeking the appointment of Simon Conway of PwC Corporate Finance and Recovery (Cayman) Limited and Michael Jervis and Mo Farzadi of PricewaterhouseCoopers as joint provisional liquidators (JPLs). The company has made this application so that the rights of all stakeholders can be protected while the company and the JPLs promote a consensual restructuring of the company's obligations.

The appointment of provisional liquidators imposes a moratorium on the enforcement of all unsecured claims against the company, allowing time for a proposal to be put to creditors for the orderly restructuring of the company. The company has filed its application in the Cayman Islands, being the jurisdiction of incorporation for it and many of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

The application has been made with the support of, amongst others, the company’s secured creditors who have reiterated their desire for provisional liquidators to be appointed to work alongside the company to formulate and implement a restructuring of the company’s liabilities which is in the best interests of all the company’s creditors.

Sean M Cleary, chairman of the Board of Abraaj Holdings, said: “This is a defining moment for everyone associated with Abraaj. I want to thank all those who have contributed to building this remarkable firm, and especially the teams that have worked extraordinary hours in dealing with painful challenges over the past five months. Under the auspices of the Court, the situation has now been stabilised, and we can move forward to meet the firm’s commitments and restore confidence in the platform.”

Arif Naqvi, founder of The Abraaj Group, said, “The process of court supervised restructuring will take a few months. I will continue to support this orderly process and help ensure the best possible outcomes for all the stakeholders. The past four months have been humbling, exhausting and testing for us all but when I reflect on the past 16 years, I am proud of the positive impact that Abraaj has had on the markets and communities it serves”.

Arun Reddy, MD of Houlihan Lokey, financial and restructuring advisors to Abraaj Holdings, said, “We are pleased to have arrived at this outcome thanks to the strong collaboration and support of key stakeholders. A court-supervised restructuring process will enable the company to meet its obligations in an orderly fashion and facilitate an efficient and satisfactory sale process of its investments, including Abraaj Investment Management Limited. The company’s priority has always been, and remains, to ensure the stability of its teams and portfolio, with the intent to maximise value for all parties.”

Allen & Overy LLP, Carey Olsen and Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP are serving as legal advisors and Houlihan Lokey is serving as financial advisors to Abraaj Holdings.