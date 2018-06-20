Share:

rawalpindi - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region has arrested an absconder/former officer of land revenue department during a raid at Kot Momin, Sargodha for his involvement in transferring 1000 kanals of land on bogus documents, officials informed The Nation on Tuesday. The detained accused was identified as former Service Centre Officer (SCO) Fateh Jang Mubashir Rashid, officials added.

According to them, a team of anti-graft body headed by Inspector/Circle Officer ACE HQ Amjad Shah, on a tip off, carried out a raid at a hideout in Kot Momin, Sargodha and held ex-SCI Fateh Jang Mubashir Rashid. The accused was also shifted to Anti Corruption Police Station for further investigation, they said. It was reported that the accused was serving in Computerized Land Record Centre Fateh Jang despite dismissal from service and had tampered with the digital land record in alleged convenience with ADLR Abdul Majid and SCI Rana Nauman in order to benefit a property dealer named Malik Tassawar. They said the gang of fraudsters had transferred 1000 kanals land of Ghulam Siddique Khan (late), the ex-MPA from Taxila and brother of PTI candidate Ghulam Sarwar Khan, on fake documents. A case had been registered against the gang of six persons who all were arrested by the investigators of anti-graft body on April 24, 2018. However, an apex court granted bail to main accused Malik Tassawar. The accused ex-SCO was on run and had been arrested by ACE RR from Sargodha.

, they said. Further investigation is underway.