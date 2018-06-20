Share:

Kabul - A high-ranking government delegation of Afghanistan arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for talks on reviving the peace process with Taliban, an Afghan official said.

Feroz Bashari, a government spokesman, said National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar, intelligence chief Masoum Stanikzai and Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak travelled to Pakistan Tuesday for talks with senior officials.

No details have yet been released on who the national security adviser will meet while in Islamabad.

Afghan media quoting government sources said that Atmar was only in Pakistan for a few hours and that he could ask Pakistan to help convince the Taliban to agree to a ceasefire extension and to come to the peace talks table.

This trip comes less than a month after his last visit to Pakistan where he met with Pakistani officials, including Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Atmar’s trip also comes on the heels of a successful three-day ceasefire over Eid, which was observed by both Afghan government and the Taliban. However, immediately after Eid, the Taliban resumed their fight and clashes broke out in a number of areas across the country on Monday.

General Qamar Bajwa visited the Afghan capital earlier this month, where he met with senior Afghan and US officials.

‘TRUMP STRATEGY HAS

NO EXIT PLAN’

While acknowledging that 17 years of war “is a very long time,” the incoming head of US forces in Afghanistan told lawmakers he sees progress in the ongoing fight thanks to recent changes in military strategy there.

“I can’t guarantee you a timeline or an end date,” said Army Lt Gen Austin Scott Miller, nominated to succeed Army Gen John Nicholson leading the American and Nato mission in Afghanistan. “But I go back to the vital interests of national security for America. I know this is having an effect on elements that would attack us.”

The comments grew skepticism from several members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, who expressed confidence in Miller to lead the Afghanistan effort but grave concerns with the ongoing mission there.

Miller, who would be the 17th commander to oversee the Afghanistan mission, acknowledged when pressed by lawmakers that Pentagon leaders need to be evaluating the possibility of a full US withdrawal of troops in coming years.

At one point in the hearing, he motioned to his son — a second lieutenant in the Army — and said he “never anticipated his cohort would be in a position to deploy there.”

But Miller also warned that “with a precipitous and disorderly withdrawal, we would see negative effects on US national security.” He said without more training and preparation for Afghanistan security forces, “I would be concerned about ISIS and Al-Qaeda’s ability to emerge” as terrorist threats against the American homeland.

Like several previous commanders for the Afghanistan mission, Miller said he sees progress in that training, and said military officials need more time to complete that work.

Democratic lawmakers questioned whether that will ever be finished.

“I’m afraid we’re asking our military to perform an impossible task,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren. “Our military cannot and should not be in Afghanistan forever. We’re heading deeper down a path that does not have success at the end.”

Several others expressed concerns that President Donald Trump’s new strategy for the region — which included another plus-up of American troops deployed in Afghanistan — has no realistic exit strategy.

But other Republicans on the panel used Miller’s warning of a premature withdrawal as justification for the continued presence, and a reminder that serious threats still remain nearly two decades after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“I wish that you and all of those other lieutenants and captains who said in 2001 that they were there so their kids wouldn’t have to be could have had that prediction come true. But it’s simply not the case,” said Senator Tom Cotton and an Iraq war veteran. “The enemy is still there. And the enemy still gets a vote.”

Miller is expected to be confirmed to the post in the next few weeks.