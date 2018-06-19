Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Amanda Seyfried tied the knot with her partner Thomas Sadoski in a secret ceremony last year but she has admitted she wants to have a second nuptials on a larger scale. The ‘Mama Mia!’ star tied the knot with her husband Thomas Sadoski in a secret ceremony last year just before they welcomed their daughter into the world, but she has admitted she’d love to have a second gathering with her friends and family in the near future to celebrate their marriage because she loves extravagant nuptials. Speaking on an episode of The DEN Meditation’s new podcast, ‘DENtalks’, she said: ‘’I love the big wedding.