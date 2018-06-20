Share:

PESHAWAR - Keeping counter-terrorism efforts on top of the priorities’ list, besides employment for youth and development of agriculture sector, Awami National Party on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming general elections being held on July 25.

The ANP will give preference to peace and security, the party’s general secretary and former provincial minister Mian Iftikhar Hussian said while unveiling his party’s manifesto at a press conference held at Bacha Khan Markaz, the central headquarters of the party. Flanked by other members of the manifesto committee, Mian Iftikhar Hussian, who is chairman of the committee, said that the ANP’s priorities included formation of special policy to counter terror incidents, peace restoration, employment for youths and development of agriculture sector along with several other welfare projects.

Moreover, he said that the ANP had worked and would do more for promotion of Urdu, Pashto, English and Chinese languages, adding that education was among top priorities as without education no nation could progress, he said.

The ANP would focus on women and children education if came into power in the aftermath of coming elections in the province, he said. This is a right time to bring drastic reforms in a number of sectors.

The ANP would bring people-friendly reforms in police and in judicial system.

Apart from that, steps would be taken for strengthening the economy of the province as well, he vowed.

Main Iftikhar said that the ANP would work to actualise all those powers that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had yet to exercise to reap the benefits of the 18th Amendment that gave autonomy to the provinces. He said that tribal areas that had become new districts of KP offered an opportunity as well as challenge for the ANP as it needed to ensure their basic rights.

He said that after coming into power, the ANP would construct new sports complexes and colleges. He also announced formation of new districts. He said that ANP would serve people of the province if it came into power in coming elections.