Appointment of businessmen as ministers a positive move: FPCCI

ISLAMABAD (INP): The FPCCI on Tuesday welcomed the induction of five prominent businessmen as ministers in the caretaker setup terming it a positive move. Those who have become ministers include Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Faisal Mushtaq, Fazal Elahi, Naveed Jan Baloch, and Mian Anjum Nisar who are respected businessmen that enjoy the confidence of the business community. President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour said that the decision will infuse confidence in the business community reeling under problems and bring it closer to the government which is good for the economy. In a joint statement, Ghazanfar Bilour, FPCCI VPs and other businessmen hoped that the newly-appointed ministers will serve with full dedication. Business people can make great politicians and a majority of them have proved that they can make a difference as most of them are motivated by a genuine will to do good, they said. Ghazanfar Bilour said that those who want to give, and not take, means that they are likely to be the better politicians.

They are not careerist and not desperate to make money by stealing from the public purse.

Many businessmen who become politicians can bring fresh energy into the system as they represent an ecosystem that is driven by the urgency to produce results, he added.

The president of the Apex chamber said that businessmen know how to harness human capability and their businesses thrive when leaders have an eye for talent and can create conditions that are conducive for creativity and productivity.

Pakistan is a great country with a powerful combination of all the ingredient to become an economic power and all it needs is someone to harness its energy and guide it to greatness.

Tourism flourishing in Gilgit-Baltistan due to government efforts

ASTORE (APP): Assistant Director Tourism Department, Rahat Ali here on Tuesday said the tourism industry is flourishing in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) due to sustainable efforts of the present government. Talking to media, he said that tourism activity had once again returned to the region due to government’s initiatives to focus on public and private partnerships for providing better infrastructure to tourism industry. More than 100 hotels were being constructed to boost tourism in GB, he informed. He said with the improvement of law and order situation, hundreds of thousands of tourists, both domestic and foreign, visited GB in current season. He said that tourism department was utilizing all its resources for promoting tourism. Several MoUs have been signed with private firms and Pakistan Tourism Development Authority to develop modern hotels, infrastructure, ski resorts, tent village and pre-fabricated rooms to cater needs of rising number of tourists coming to the region, he added.

He maintained that more programmes would be arranged to showcase tourism potentials of GB.

Import of mobile phones goes up by 18.5pc in 10 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The import of mobile phones in the country increased by 18.56 percent during 10 months of fiscal year 2017-18 as compared to same period of previous year. The import increased to $678.6 million during July-April (2017-18) from $572.38 million in same period of the year 2016-17. According to latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here, on year-on-year basis, the mobile phones import also witnessed increasing trend as it rose to $75.5 million in April 2018 from $47.9 million in April 2017, showing an increase of 57.56 percent. On month-on-month basis, the import decreased by 1.96 percent in April 2018 as compared to that of March 2018. In addition, the import of overall telecom group also increased by 11.9 percent in July-April 2017-18 compared to same period of previous year. The telecom import during first 10 months of current fiscal year was recorded at $1.266 billion while it was recorded at $1.13 billion during July-April 2016-17.

On year-on-year basis, the telecom import in April 2018 increased by 30.16 percent when compared to the import during April 2017 while on month-on-month basis, the import also increased by 4.32 percent as compared to that of March 2018. The telecom import in April, 2018 was recorded at $134.117 million against the import of $103 million in April 2017 and $128.5 million in March 2018.

UNTWO to organise int'l meeting on Silk Road Tourism

ISLAMABAD (APP): The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) would organise 8th UNWTO International Meeting on Silk Road Tourism from October 10-12, 2018. Following the success of the previous two editions in Dunhuang (2013) and Xi’an (2015) in China, this international Silk Road meeting will be hosted for the very first time by a European Silk Road Member State and focus on the overarching role and relevance of the Silk Road within a globalized tourism framework, said press release. To count upon the participation of Silk Road Member States, UNWTO Affiliate Members and international partner agencies, interested stakeholders from around the globe, both public and private, are invited to attend an event that will count upon a ministerial roundtable and specialized sessions focused on assessing the role and relevance of the historic Silk Road routes within a globalized setting. A session aimed at strengthening business ties between European and Asian stakeholders will also be held during the second day of the event.

Primarily focused on tourism partnerships, but open to all business sectors, stakeholders interested in exploring the vast opportunities of trans-continental exchange are encouraged to make the most of this networking opportunity.