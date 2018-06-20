Share:

KARACHI - Police Tuesday claimed to have recovered explosive, bombs dumped in graveyard located in District West of Karachi.

The material including bombs ready to go off were dumped in a grave at a local graveyard near Pareshan Chowk in Orangi Town within the limits of Mominabad police station. According to District West SSP Omar Shahid Hamid, a special party was formed about to conduct a raid after getting a tipped off about presence of explosive materials, adding that the police party raided and after digging a grave, the police party recovered two bombs - one made in bottle and other in container. He said that both the bombs were ready to go off and were made for a major terror activity in a city.

Apart from the bombs, the police also recovered explosive materials including six detonators, remote control along with circuit, remotes with battery, detonating wire, safety fuse, 9980 grammas aluminum powder and 6302 grammas dynamite. The case has been registered against unidentified persons and further investigation was underway.

Separately, District Central police on Tuesday claimed to have probed a mysterious killing of a young woman in New Karachi area. Deceased Ramsha was killed and her brother, namely Wajahat was critically wounded when unidentified persons entered their home in New Karachi area and hit the victims with iron rods about a couple of months ago.

The police claimed to have arrested a key suspect allegedly involved in the incident. The accused was identified as Hassan Ali. His arrest was made during a press conference held by District Central SSP Dr Rizwan Khan.

According to SSP Khan, the victim had borrowed some Rs5000 from a suspect, adding that deceased was not returning the money to him, adding that the accused along with his cousin killed the victim and also took their cell phones away with them which were switched on between May 26 to May 31 and was being used by a person, namely Danish. The police traced their cellphones and finally managed to arrest the key suspect after interrogations with the Danish. The case has been registered while further investigation was underway.