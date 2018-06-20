Share:

LAHORE - A national accountability court on Tuesday extended till July 4 judicial remand of Lahore Development Authority’s former director general Ahad Khan Cheema and another accused linked to Ashiyana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam.

As proceedings commenced, jail authorities produced Ahad Khan Cheema and Bismillah Engineering owner Shahid Shafiq in the court. The NAB prosecutor argued on the case, saying that Ashiyana-i-Iqbal Housing scheme was launched to provide low-cost houses to the public. He said the contract of the project was signed in 2015 but it has not been completed so far, resulting in huge losses to the national exchequer.

He said Cheema being head of the Lahore Development Authority awarded Rs14 billion contract to a joint venture led by Lahore Casa Developers against the rules. He said bidding was not called to award this project. The court extended the judicial remand and sought more arguments from the NAB.

Initially, the NAB authorities arrested six persons, including former LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema, Bismillah Engineering Company owner Shahid Shafiq, LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Punjab Land Development Company Chief Engineer Col (Retd) Arif Majeed, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PLDC Imtiaz Haider and another PLDC official Bilal Qudwai for their alleged involvement in Ashiyana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam.

However, the LHC granted bails to two accused including Israr Saeed and Arif Majeed on May 16 and restrained them from travelling abroad until disposal of the case.

NAB inquiry further says that Bismillah Engineering Services Company (a major shareholder of JV titled Lahore CASA Developers) was a proxy firm working on behalf of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

Cheema allegedly received illegal gratification in the form of 32 kanals of land (valuing Rs30.09 million approximately from the owners of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

Election tribunal dismisses PPP leader’s appeal

A Lahore High Court election tribunal on Tuesday dismissed appeal of PPP leader Shah Zaid challenging decision of a returning officer regarding rejection of his nomination papers for NA-127 — a constituency of the National Assembly in Lahore.

The Election Tribunal consisting of Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the order on an appeal moved by Shah Zaid against rejection of his nomination papers. The high court tribunal also turned down appeal of JUP-Noorani leader Faiz Mahmood against rejection of his nomination papers for NA-137, Kasur.

Four appellate benches consisting of Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Faisal Zaman, Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh have started hearing appeals against decisions of returning officers at principal seat. They will take up appeals involving constituencies of Lahore, Faisalabad and appeals against returning officers of 21 districts.

Two benches consisting of Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin and Justice Viqas Rauf will hear the cases at the Multan bench, Justice Masood Abid Naqvi at the Bahawalpur bench and Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi will hear appeals at Rawalpindi bench.