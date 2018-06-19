Share:

My topic of concern is the very major issue and considered as a hot topic nowadays. Yes I am talking about child abuse this paractice has been increasing day by day. It is unique technique to damage generation especially youth of nation. It literally wounds the soul but harsh reality is that child abuse cannot be neglected from any point of view. It should be controlled by any possible measure. Child abuse is a very offensive matter and sometimes sorry to say but the teachers and even the parents are equally responsible for it. The effective measure should be taken by imposing serious actions.

HAMNA KHAN,

Karachi, June 18.