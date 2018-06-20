Share:

Lahore - “The Punjab Safe Cities Authority is a marvel of engineering and modern policing. Such institutions carve positive contours to a state – it’s really commendable to have state of the art latest equipment, on a par with international thresholds, installed and fully functional to optimize metropolitan security,” said a Chinese delegation.

These thoughts were expressed by a 7-member delegation from People’s Republic of China of senior police officers on-site the Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre (PPIC3), while complimenting the ICT based premier security project of the authority. Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan briefed the delegation with audio visual presentations on various objectives delineating its achievements.

“We have a grid of 8000 geo-strategic CCTV cameras knitted with fibre-optics stretch of more than 2000kms and initially up to 300 interactive Emergency Panic Buttons or Phone Booths, installed at significant locations within the metropolis, enabling public to resort to rapid police responses in case of untoward situations”, said the COO while flaunting the project’s technical prowess to the guests. “Through this almost omnipresent surveillance mechanism we have been able to provide credible litigable evidence to Police and LEAs in more than 700 cases and instances. More than 16,000 suspicious profiles were spotted and assessed for harmful intentions or possessions resulting into forestalling a number of untoward events before occurrence”, he added. The entourage was taken to various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Center. Chief Administrative Officer DIG Muhammad Kamran Khan and Operations Commander SP Mian Rashad Hadayat accompanied the delegation. The Chinese delegation showed keen interest to learn about the unprecedented integrated policing mechanism in Pakistan employing advanced methods in Information Technology, surveillance and security with a thorough computer graduate workforce. The head of Chinese delegation invited Team PSCA to visit China and enhance cooperation. In the concluding moments, PSCA management presented souvenir shield to the delegation members to mark the event memorable and bona fide –PR