PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (r) Dost Muhammad Khan presided over a meeting of the provincial cabinet that decided formation of a cabinet committee (task force) to be headed by the caretaker chief minister with two ministers and additional chief secretary of erstwhile Fata and also took a number of decisions for peaceful and transparent conduct of the general elections.

The cabinet decided to improve level of administrative and social justice in the province. It also agreed to introduce a policy of reward and punishment for improving tax collection.

KP ministers, chief secretary, ACS and administrative secretaries attended the meeting that focused on addressing legal challenges in the wake of Fata-KP merger. The cabinet was briefed about fiscal space of the province, the 4-month budgetary proposals, level of preparedness for the upcoming elections, the administrative steps required for good governance and creating a congenial environment for efficient delivery and improving administrative measures in order to give relief to the people and facilitate the peaceful and transparent conduct of general elections.

The cabinet committee/task force to be headed by the caretaker chief minister with representation of the caretaker cabinet and administration will focus on comprehension of problems, identification of the legal anomalies emerging out of the merger and finding suitable solution for smooth transition in the backdrop of merger. The mainstreaming of the tribal areas is ultimate goal and the cabinet committee will work on fast track to take care of the financial and administrative measures and would work for the confidence building of the tribal people.

Addressing the cabinet, the caretaker chief minister said that the merger had brought along legal and administrative challenges required for speedy mainstreaming of the tribal areas, adding that he had made up his mind to facilitate the merger with a multi-pronged approach. I have talked to the federal finance minister for early transfer of resources both of the province and the planned money for the development and mainstreaming of newly-merged areas with the province, he said. The people of the tribal areas suffered heavily and sacrificed everything and in the fight against militancy, he added.

Dost said that the emerging situation necessitated comprehensive administrative measures and the caretaker set up would go whole hog to take administrative measures required for the timely, peaceful and transparent conduct of elections, ensuring quality governance and improved security situation in the province. He said that good governance requires implementation on the decisions, adding that there were 3 dimensions to good governance that included the correct information to plan a timely response followed by corrective measures and delivery. The government will ensure that governance structure has the required level of efficient delivery in all spheres, he said.

The caretaker chief minister reminded that he had ordered closure of play lands and swings in the parks following an incident in Abbottabad linking their opening to NOC by respective deputy commissioners. There are reports that the orders had not been implemented in letter and spirit, he said, adding that the deputy commissioners should get a feedback from the consultants after examination of the fitness of these play lands and swings. The decisions for good governance should be put on ground, he added.

He asked the administration to keep him informed about the steps being taken for the general elections and especially security related issues in order to take prompt actions. He asked the participants to take all out efforts for creating the environment required for smooth and transparent conduct of elections in the province.

Dost asked the administrative secretaries to be responsive to administrative and social justice yardsticks that are the prerequisites for good governance. They should discourage leniency and dereliction from duty and the government machinery should be all time responsive to the required measures, he said.

He said that bureaucracy had a dominant role in overall public services’ delivery. We are all responsive and accountable to the people in one capacity or the other; therefore we should understand the level of our responsibilities to the people, he said. We should understand our responsiveness and should be out there to discharge our responsibilities without any expediency. By doing so, the level of governance and delivery will improve automatically, he added.

The chief minister said that government departments should not indulge in unnecessary litigation. This country has a lot of potentials that should be taped for the better future of the nation, he said, adding that within a short span of constitutionally-mandated responsibilities, he and his team would deliver to give relief to the people and successfully conduct the elections. We have collective responsibilities that are mutually interlinked and we have to make collective decisions to successfully get the collective goal. I wish to welcome suggestions and opinions as such suggestions always fine-tune the decision making process, he said.

We are out there to fulfil a very noble cause, to conduct transparent elections and provide enabling environment to the people to exercise their right of choice, he said. We will monitor the whole process to ensure that there is no exploitation and no subversion, he added.

He said that the tribesmen are our own people. The armed forces and the tribal people paid heavily in the fight against terrorism and militancy. Their sacrifices brought peace and we have to build our future on our sacrifices and the struggle, our people underwent, he said.

He stressed for resource generation and improved tax collection. There should be total transparency in the working and affairs of the government departments. The resources incurred thus could be diverted to public welfare activities, he said, adding that the caretakers would leave behind a strong governance structure for the future government.