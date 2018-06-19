Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Human rights and peace activists besides the Kashmiri leaders of national and international repute have expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the martyrdom of veteran Kashmiri journalist and writer Syed Shujaat Bukhari who was shot dead by target killers in occupied Srinagar on Thursday last.

"There are no words to express the shock, grief, and pain of our dear friend Shujaat Sb's tragic death. It will take a long, long time to process and come to terms with this sad reality", said Tahir Aziz, Director South Asia Program of South Asia, a UK-based international-NGO.

In his tweet of condolence to this Correspondent from London, Tahir Aziz said "Shujaat was like a brother, colleague, friend and above all, a family member to me and am sure, for many of you. I think of his family - dear parents, wife, children, brother - who are like family to me as well, he added. "I am at a loss to express any feelings to mitigate their enormous pain and grief except for saying they will remain in our thoughts and prayers at this time", mourned Tahir said.

"Shujaat Sb was known to me personally for a long time. He was truly a person of extraordinary courage and initiative. We will eternally miss his presence and the wisdom and passion he brought to everything he did", the CR official said. I am reminded of these words of Ghalib:

'jaate hue kahte ho qay?mat ko mileñge - ky? ?huub qay?mat k? hai goy? ko? din aur'

"We hope to find ways to honour Shujaat Sb's memory in the days to come", the CR Director Program South Asia said praying "May Allah, The Almighty, bless his soul and give strength to his family and each of us".

Jammu Kashmir National Front also strongly condemned in strongest words the murder of veteran Journalist Syed Shujaat Bhukari.

While terming the killing of Shujaat Bukhari as a brutal murder, the general secretary of National Front Advocate Hilal Ahmad Wani said in a statement on Friday that this appalling brutality has shaken the entire Kashmiri nation.

Hilal Wani said that such inhuman acts are intolerable in a society like Kashmir. He said that Shujaat Bukhari was a fearless and journalist always spoke in favour of the weak. Hilal Wani said that Shujaat Bukhari's killing is a great loss to the journalism and Kashmiri society.

Advocate Hilal Wani participated in the funeral prayers of late Shujaat Bukhari at his ancestral Kareeri village in Baramula district and condoled and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.