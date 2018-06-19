Share:

LALAMUSA-A police constable and two hardened criminals of a notorious gang were injured in a shootout occurred following an attempt made by police for arrest of some proclaimed offenders belonging to the gang in the remit of Dinga police station here the other day.

As per information received, the police on a tip-off raided the hideout of proclaimed offenders belonging to a notorious gang including Zain Khalid, Ali Hassan and Zeeshan. The criminals resorted to indiscriminate firing at the police party. The police fired back in retaliation but they managed to escape in a car, running over a police constable namely Shamraiz Akhtar. He was shifted to hospital.

The police rushed after the criminals and caught them near Mauza Atowal. They arrested two accused Zeeshan and Ali Hassan [carrying injuries] while Zain Khalid succeeded in fleeing away.

According to police, the accused had been involved in numerous incidents of heinous crimes and had become a symbol of terror in the area.