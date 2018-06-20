Share:

KARACHI - District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi has said that showing care, affection towards orphan children and fulfillment of their needs are the best practices to be observed by the faithful on the occasion of every Eid. The DMC Central chairman stated this while addressing a ceremony held in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area with Orphan Children on Tuesday.

The We Care Foundation (WCF) organised the ceremony, which was participated by 200 orphan children lodged at different foster care centres being managed by different non-governmental organisations in the city. Prominent citizens, representatives of media and NGOs, and eminent people from different walks of life also attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, Director of WCF Zafar Saleem announced to build a modern foster care, residential and education centre for orphan children in Orangi Town area of the city.

The children who attended the ceremony were entertained through different segments of the programme including the puppet show, magical show, singing competition, and distribution of special Eid gifts among them. The participating children were also served with Eid feast especially prepared for them on the occasion.

Rehan Hashmi on the occasion announced that the DMC Central would hold different sporting competitions for the orphan children on the occasion of Eid. He also distributed Eid gifts among the participating children. Other prominent speakers of the programme appealed to masses to provide wholehearted support and financial assistance to build the planned modern foster care centre for orphan children in Surjani Town area.

The hosts of the ceremony also especially thanked President National Forum for Environment and Health, Naeem Qureshi for being present on the occasion.

Also present on the occasion were Secretary of Sindh Boy Scouts’ Association Akhtar Mir, Farhana Arshad of Rotary Club, Shazia Alam, Hameed Aslam, Sharmeen Shafique, Sonia Akhund, former MNA Muzammil Qureshi, and others.