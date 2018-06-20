Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday released assets and liabilities declared by Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk and caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

While the caretaker chief ministers of Sindh and Balochistan have yet to submit details of their assets. The ministers in the caretaker federal cabinet had also submitted their respective decelerations of assets but the ECP had not released the details.

According to the ECP, the interim prime minister has declared his assets which include 14 properties both commercial and residential in various parts of Pakistan and overseas and a bank balance of Rs100 million in various banks.

According to details, the caretaker prime minister owns 45 shops in his home district Swat, three plots including one kanal each in D-15 and G-14 in Islamabad sectors, a two-kanal residential plot worth Rs11 million in Bahria Enclave and an apartment in Diplomatic Enclave worth Rs22 million,

The interim prime minister also owns shares in a flour mill and in a CNG station.

Similarly, Justice (retd) Mulk’s wife possesses properties worth $714,286 in Singapore and £272,850 in London, an investment worth $722,590, jewellery worth Rs3.1 million, furniture of Rs6.5 million, more than Rs100 million in four different banks and a mortgage of $380,363 on properties.

As assets and liabilities declared by Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister, Hasan Askari owns a house worth Rs7 million, cash and prize bonds of Rs0.93 million and a bank balance of Rs10 million.

As assets and liabilities declared by KP Caretaker Chief Minister, Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad owns a house in Islamabad worth of Rs19.7 million.

He also owns residential plots of different values in different parts of Pakistan and his annual income is Rs103.1 million. He owns cash worth Rs3.5 million and a bank balance of Rs102.7 million, prize bonds worth Rs28,000.

Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad owns residential plots including one worth of Rs.2.5 million, one kanal plot in sector G-14 Islamabad worth Rs0.4 million, one kanal plot in sector G-17 Islamabad worth Rs69,000, one kanal plot in Islamabad worth Rs8 million.

The ECP had sought details and liabilities of the interim federal cabinet members and chief ministers of the four provinces within three days after taking their oath.