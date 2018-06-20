Share:

KARACHI - A man killed his wife and committed suicide in Yousaf Goth area within the remits of Surjani Town police station on Tuesday. According to the details, police rushed to the spot after being informed by the residents about the gunshots and found the bodies of elderly couple lying in a pool of blood. Police shifted the bodies to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where deceased were identified as 65 years old Hayat Bibi, wife of Haji Mumtaz, 70. During the course of investigation police revealed that the deceased Haji Mumtaz shot his wife before coming suicide. Police said that deceased couple had four children but at the time of incident his children were not at home. Police handed over the bodies to the family after autopsies while the reason behind the incident yet to be ascertain.

BODY FOUND

Surjani Town police found a decomposed body of a young body from the bushes while police claimed to have arrested the accused persons involved in the killing. Police being informed by the local about the body and rushed on the spot.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where deceased identified as 17 years old Farhan Babul, resident of Barohi Goth. Police said that deceased went to attend a marriage in his area where he had collided with Ismaeel and Shani over some issue.

Police said that the both the accused persons were took him away and stabbed him to death. Police managed to arrest the culprits while handed over the body to the family after autopsy.