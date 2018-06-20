Share:

LAHORE - Newly-appointed Punjab Police Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday presided over the first meeting at the Central Police Office.

The provincial police officer reviewed the law and order situation in the province ahead of the general elections 2018 and held deliberations with senior officers. Additional-IGs including Tariq Masood Yaseen, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, and Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh were also present on this occasions besides others. According to a police spokesman, the officers discussed different department matters and security related issues pertaining to the upcoming general elections. The IGP while addressing the participants of the meeting said that they would work together to further improve the police working.

The police chief further said that holding of transparent and impartial election in the province was his top priority and for that purpose.

“We don’t need officers or officials who would not regard the law abiding citizens. Officers should behave in a good way with citizens and should use their power only against those who commit crimes or violate the law,” the IGP said.