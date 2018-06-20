Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday demanded removal of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor, stating the process of free and fair elections would be threatened if the latter continued to hold office.

In a letter to Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk, Imran said the role of KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra was questionable at different levels.

The PTI chief pointed out Jhagra continued to hold financial and administrative powers in the defunct Federally Administered Tribal Areas. He added Jhagra also continued to intervene in the political affairs of the region, especially by controlling the financial strings and playing a partisan role in the politics of the entire KP.

Imran further stated the KP governor was among the bureaucrats appointed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz all of whom were covertly seeking to influence the outcome of the general elections.

Imran was not satisfied with the role of some bureaucrats appointed by PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party in Punjab and Sindh, respectively. The PTI chief also stated the caretaker governments of the respective provinces were moving at an extremely slow pace to rectify the situation.

He demanded direct and immediate action to replace Jhagra and remove other anomalies that could hinder the process of free and fair elections.

JHAGRA EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT: Talking to a private TV channel, Jhagra expressed disappointment over Imran’s demand for his replacement. He said Imran should have spoken to him on his own if he had any problem.

However, the KP governor said he would not leave his position on someone’s orders. Jhagra added he was holding a constitutional position and would take steps in accordance with the Constitution.