Man, son arrested in ‘honour-killing’ case

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a young boy and his father in connection with the latest honour killing which took place in Harbanspura on Monday. The suspects were identified by police as Abdul Rahman and his father Safdar Ali. Also, the police registered a murder case against the son and his father on the complaint of a police officer. According to the FIR, both the suspects had planned the murder of the teenage girl in the name of honour. Eighteen-year-old Rimsha was found shot dead at her house located in Qalandarpura on Monday. According to her relatives, Rimsha eloped and contracted lover marriage against the will of her parents a few weeks ago. She was attacked by her brother Abdul Rahman as she returned home to see her family members on Eid day. Earlier, Safdar got registered a criminal case with the Harbanspura police station stating that his daughter Rimsha was abducted by unidentified gunmen. On Eid Day, the girl came back home on the intervention of elders of the family. The family members were trying to convince the girl to take back her marriage decision but she refused to do so. Her brother Abdul Rahman got infuriated, took out a pistol, and shot the girl in the head. Further investigation was underway.–Staff Reporter

‘Make Wazirabad hospital functional’

Minister for Health Prof Jawad Sajid Khan has ordered that the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology should be made fully functional within two days. Chairing a meeting at the Committee Room of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Tuesday, he said that open heart surgeries at the institute should be started within a week. SH&ME Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah, Special Secretary for Health Usman Moazzam, Prof Saqib Shafi, Prof Abdul Waheed, WIC BoM Chairman Prof Mehmood Shaukat, Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Salman Shahid and other officers attended the meeting. The meeting decided to appoint Prof Abdul Waheed Executive Director of WIC. The meeting was informed that seven SRs have been posted in the Institute. The health secretary said the Election Commission of Pakistan should be give permission to fill the vacant posts of cardiologists through walk-in-interviews. He also directed approaching the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council for recognition of WIC as a teaching institute. He directed constituting a technical committee to check medical equipment/machinery according to the checklist and send a report after thorough scrutiny. Prof Saqib Shafi informed the meeting that angiography and plastic surgery procedures have been started at the institute.–Staff Reporter