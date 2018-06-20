Share:

LAHORE - A woman and a young boy were among six Pakistanis who reached Wagah border on Tuesday afternoon following their release from Indian jails.

Officials said that the Pakistani prisoners were freed by India after they completed their jail term.

Indian authorities handed over the prisoners to Pakistani officials at the border crossing in the presence of officials from the Pakistan High Commission. The prisoners were kept at different jails, transit camps and juvenile homes in India.

A woman identified as Nasreen Akhtar was among the six prisoners who arrived at the Wagah border on Tuesday afternoon. She had been awarded 10 years and six months in India in addition to heavy fine.

Reportedly, she was freed after the fine amount was paid by the Pakistan’s High Commission six months ago.

Haroon Ali, who also arrived at Wagah on Tuesday, was kept at a juvenile home after he crossed the border mistakenly while chasing his mentally-challenged brother. His elder brother had reached back Pakistan in 2017.

A spokesperson for the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi had confirmed the prisoners release on early Tuesday.