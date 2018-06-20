Share:

KARACHI:- The former Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) vice chief and former MNA Muzaffar Ahmed Hashmi was laid to rest in the city’s Paposh Nagar graveyard after his funeral prayer was offered at Farooq-e-Azam Masjid in North Nazimabad.

Hashmi died of cardiac arrest. The JI’s former chief Syed Munawwar Hasan offered his funeral prayer which was also attended by a large number of people as well as leaders of the JI and other political parties including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen. Besides the representatives of the Karachi Union of Journalists and Arts Council, relatives and neighbors were also present in large numbers.

Hashmi, who was born in 1938 in Indore India, was the son of JI’s founding leader Moulana Rafi Hashmi. He had entered the student politics by joining Islami Jamiat Talba, the student wing of the JI, along with his brother Ghayur Hashmi.

Hashmi was elected as the MNA twice in elections held in 1985 and 1993 from the constituencies comprising of Karachi’s Federal B Area, North Karachi and Liaquatabad and remained member of different standing committees including Kashmir committee. He was survived by a widow, a son and three daughters.

The JI Chief Senator Sirajul Huq and other top leadership of the party expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise, praying to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family members for bearing the irreparable loss with equanimity. The party leaders were of the view that Hashmi had spent his entire life struggling for Islamic revolution.