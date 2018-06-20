Share:

LAHORE - Begum Kalsoom Nawaz will be kept on ventilator for an indefinite period as the doctors are not willing to take the life support machine off.

There is no change in Kalsoom’s health condition since Thursday last when she broke down due to cardiac arrest.

Suffering from throat cancer, Kalsoom is admitted to intensive care unit (ICU) of London’s Harley Street Clinic.

Her spouse and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz, two sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz and brother-in-law Shehbaz Sharif are in London.

Kalsoom’s elder son Hussain Nawaz told media yesterday that his mother will be kept on ventilator for indefinite period on the advice of the doctors. About health of his mother, Hussian said he had nothing to say on this count except making request for prayers for his mother.

It merits mentioning here that doctors had earlier thoroughly briefed Nawaz Sharif on the condition of his spouse and had advised for keeping Begum Kalsoom on ventilator. The doctors will examine Begum Kalsoom once more in due course of time. They are keeping to themselves about next examination of Kasloom’s health state.