LONDON:- Argentinian tennis player Nicolas Kicker was banned for six years and fined $25,000 for fixing two matches on the second-tier Challenger Tour, the Tennis Integrity Unit announced Tuesday.

Kicker, 25, was found guilty of contriving the outcome of a match at the ATP Challenger event in Padova, Italy, in June 2015 and another match at the Baranquilla Challenger in Colombia in September that year. He was also found guilty of failing to report a corrupt approach and of not cooperating with a TIU investigation into the allegations made against him. The TIU said half of Kicker's ineligibility period, which is backdated to May 24, was suspended on the basis that he commit no further breaches. Kicker is currently ranked at 100 in the world having reached a career high of 78 in June 2017. He reached the third rounds of the Australian Open in January this year and at the Indian Wells Masters.